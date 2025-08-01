R-Infra denies fund diversion allegations as ED summons Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) has denied allegations of fund diversion as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Anil Ambani on Friday (1 August), according to PTI.

“The company wishes to clarify today’s media reports pertaining to an over 10-year-old matter regarding the alleged diversion of Rs 10,000 crore to an undisclosed related party, when the exposure, as per the disclosures in the company’s financial statements, is only around Rs 6,500 crore,” R-Infra stated.

The company further stated that it had a net exposure of Rs 6,500 crore, which was duly disclosed in its financial statements over the past four years, and that it had publicly disclosed this matter on February 9, 2025.

"Reliance Infrastructure diligently pursued the recovery of its dues in this matter. Through mandatory mediation proceedings conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge and the mediation award filed before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, Reliance Infrastructure arrived at a settlement to recover its 100 per cent exposure of Rs 6,500 crore," the company said. Earlier, in February, R-Infra settled a dispute with CLE Private Limited (CPL)—formerly Crest Logistics and Engineers Private Limited, an unlisted private company—for an agreement of Rs 6,503.13 crore. In August 2023, R-Infra initiated pre-institution mediation proceedings against CLE Private Limited for "recovery of a sum of Rs 130 billion and 250 million, along with interest thereon" before the concerned authority of the Bombay High Court in Mumbai.