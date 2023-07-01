Home / Companies / News / Toyota Kirloskar reports 19% rise in retail sales at 19,608 units in June

Toyota Kirloskar reports 19% rise in retail sales at 19,608 units in June

Domestic dispatches stood at 18,237 units while overseas shipments rose to 1,371 units last month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its wholesales increased 19 per cent to 19,608 units in June as compared with 16,512 units in the year ago period.

Domestic dispatches stood at 18,237 units while overseas shipments rose to 1,371 units last month.

"Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers," TKM Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

These along with a consistent performance by the entire product portfolio Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, Glanza and the newly introduced Hilux, are enabling the company to sustain the positive performance, he added.

The commencement of three shift operations at the manufacturing plant has played a vital role in enhancing operational capabilities and addressing the growing demand for the products, Sood noted.

Topics :Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor companyautomobile manufacturerAutomakers

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

