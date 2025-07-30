Microsoft restores services to Nayara Energy after EU sanctions dispute

Microsoft had suspended services after the EU introduced new sanctions on July 18 targeting Russia’s energy sector. These measures also impacted Nayara, which is partly owned by Russian oil major Rosneft. The service cut caused major disruptions at Nayara’s Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, which processes 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

Nayara regains digital access

Following the disruption, Nayara approached a New Delhi court seeking an order to restore Microsoft’s services. The company argued that its staff had lost access to official emails and important company data needed for daily work.

On Wednesday, Nayara’s lawyer informed the court that “the matter has been resolved” and Microsoft had restored services.

In a statement to Reuters, Microsoft said it had resumed services for Nayara Energy. “We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the European Union towards service continuity for the organisation,” it added.