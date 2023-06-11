Mcap of 6 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 cr; TCS biggest laggard

Six of the top 10 most-valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 83,637.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall tepid trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 35,694.04 crore to Rs 11,74,720.15 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation eroded by Rs 18,949.45 crore to Rs 6,19,281.77 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 13,549.34 crore to Rs 5,25,374.14 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 7,675.16 crore to Rs 5,16,378.05 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 5,903.31 crore to Rs 5,44,906.44 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap declined by Rs 1,866.66 crore to Rs 4,64,396.71 crore.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder 8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1 trn in mcap; Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS top losers Mcap of top valued firms erodes by Rs 70,487 cr; RIL, TCS biggest laggards Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 49,231 crore in m-cap; HUL biggest laggard Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average" Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop

However, Reliance Industries added Rs 18,233.31 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 16,79,156.42 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,459.29 crore to Rs 9,00,181.52 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 1,055.33 crore to Rs 4,89,196.37 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 664.9 crore to Rs 6,55,862.83 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most-valued firms' chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.