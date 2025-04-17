Home / Companies / News / Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund buys additional shares of Coforge worth Rs 231 cr

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund buys additional shares of Coforge worth Rs 231 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Motilal Oswal MF purchased 3.5 lakh shares or 0.52 per cent stake in Greater Noida-based Coforge

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, MOAMC
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 6,605.13 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 231.18 crore. | Company logo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday acquired additional shares of IT firm Coforge worth Rs 231 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Motilal Oswal MF purchased 3.5 lakh shares or 0.52 per cent stake in Greater Noida-based Coforge.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 6,605.13 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 231.18 crore.

After the latest transaction, Motilal Oswal MF's equity stake in Coforge rose to 8.58 per cent from 8.06 per cent.

Details of the seller(s) of Coforge's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The scrip of Coforge on Thursday climbed 3.78 per cent to close at Rs 6,650 per piece on the NSE.

On Thursday, Coforge said its wholly-owned subsidiary Coforge Technologies Australia has completed the acquisition of TMLabs from its shareholders in accordance with the share sale agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flipkart ends WFH policy, asks staff to be in office 5 days a week

Premium

Suchi Semicon looks to churn out 3-4 million chips per day: MD Ashok Mehta

IT major Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates in FY26

Premium

Skoda Auto India gears up for electric vehicle play with local push

HUL agrees to take down Lakme Sunscreen ad after Mamaearth's objection

Topics :Mutual FundMotilal OswalCoforgeGreater Noida

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story