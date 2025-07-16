Nazara Technologies , the only publicly listed gaming company in India, will cease to be the majority shareholder in its subsidiary Nodwin Gaming, as Nodwin prepares for an internal fundraise.

Nodwin will be reclassified as an associate company from its current status as a subsidiary following the fundraise.

Nodwin is raising fresh capital from certain existing shareholders. However, Nazara will not participate in the proposed funding round in Nodwin.

Nazara’s stake in Nodwin is expected to fall below 50 per cent.

"The company, in line with its sharper strategic focus on core gaming IPs, has decided not to participate in the proposed capital raise by Nodwin," Nazara said.

It will, however, remain the largest shareholder in Nodwin even after the de-subsidiarisation. “The proposed capital raise will result in the shareholding of the company (Nazara) in Nodwin falling below 50 per cent. Further, in order to support Nodwin’s next phase of growth and provide it with the operational and financial flexibility needed to raise timely funding, the company has also decided to waive certain controlling and restrictive rights it currently holds as the majority shareholder,” it said. Nodwin’s fundraise comes at a time when the company plans to “pursue aggressive growth in its e-sports and youth media business”.