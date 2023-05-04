Home / Companies / News / NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency proceedings

NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency proceedings

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency proceedings

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A two-member bench headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar concluded the day-long hearing during which the Wadia group-controlled airline sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings and an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

However, aircraft lessors opposed the airline's request saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them.

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Go First, said the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is to ensure that a company is a going concern and not ground it.

Cash-strapped Go First has cancelled flights till May 9.

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties & Infra

NCLT admits plea for insolvency proceedings against ZEEL, Siti Networks

NCLT orders initiating insolvency proceedings against Mantri Developers

OYO to double Char Dham Yatra hotels this year to meet increased demand

NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as chief executive officer

Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr

Topics :NCLTAviation sectorinsolvent companies

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story