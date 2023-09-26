NetApp CEO George Kurian wants India to be largest in Asia for its business

George Kurian, global CEO of global data storage and management services company NetApp, wants India to be the company’s largest market in Asia. At present, India is among the top three markets in Asia. He also said that this was one of the fastest-growing storage markets in Asia.

"We are very confident of India’s opportunity to grow as a market. We have the aspiration to serve a much broader market here. Given the entrepreneurial roots widely prevalent in the Indian population, there is confidence that India would continue to grow at a pace that outpaces other Asian markets," said Kurian, in a select media roundtable meet in Mumbai.

He was also bullish on the prospects of India’s growth story and keen to take the learnings from here to other global regions. "India is a nation on the move. It has strategic advantages; it has a large demographic opportunity and an urban population. India has demonstrated its ability to lead in some business models. For us, it is a market that we are not just part of because of the size and scale, but we also learn things that are happening here and replicate them in other regions," he added.

NetApp, which completes 20 years in India, has one of its largest research and development centres in Bengaluru. The company has over 3,000 employees in India. What is driving NetApp’s growth in India has been large enterprises in the BFSI and telecom space but also government and the rising small and medium enterprises.



What also made India standout its relative growth rate compared to other regions. “We see that in the emerging multipolar geopolitical landscape, India offers a balance, independence and neutrality…. India stands out in terms of eco strength and we are excited about that,” he said.

In terms of macroeconomic trends, Kurian shared that the global economy looks to be in a much better place compared to last year. "The challenges that we saw a year ago are beginning to stabilise. We are hopeful for a soft landing in the US, with the interest rate increases having slowed down. Within that, IT spending is getting prioritised to drive the business," said Kurian.

He also emphasised that there are two broad themes. First every company is becoming a technology company, which is being driven by the need to digitise. Second, data is the foundation of digital business.

“If you look at the latest trend with data, which is AI. Everyone will have access to AI models and large language models, what will make this uniquely yours is the proprietary data set and how you use it to help transform your business,” he added.

On the latest buzz around generative artificial intelligence (AI), Kurian said that the company has been working with AI with partners such as Nvidia since 2018.

AI tools are an enabler of improving productivity in businesses, accelerating certain business processes and so on. If AI is able to deliver on this promise at scale, it can be transformative. "If AI is able to be productive, it can have a huge impact. McKinsey has done a study that says that AI can improve the overall economic growth by seven per cent," he added.

He also noted that generative AI has led to improvement in the productivity of software development teams by 20-25 per cent, up to a 50 per cent reduction in the time needed to complete tasks.