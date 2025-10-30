Nippon Life Q2 results: Profit falls 4% to ₹345 cr, revenue rises 15%

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 345 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The asset management company had earned a PAT of Rs 360 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 658 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 571 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.

Besides, the board of directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.