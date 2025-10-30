Home / Companies / News / Swiggy's board to discuss ₹10,000 crore fundraise plan to fuel growth

Swiggy's board to discuss ₹10,000 crore fundraise plan to fuel growth

"With the current cash balance to be further bolstered by the Rs 2,400 crore Rapido divestment, we feel comfortable about our overall balance sheet strength, and are well-funded for our growth ambitions," Swiggy said in a letter to shareholders.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy, which owns Instamart, on Thursday said its Board will meet on November 7 to consider and approve a proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

Swiggy said the external environment is competitive and dynamic, and hence the company's board will consider raising additional funds.

"With the current cash balance to be further bolstered by the Rs 2,400 crore Rapido divestment, we feel comfortable about our overall balance sheet strength, and are well-funded for our growth ambitions," Swiggy said in a letter to shareholders.

"However, the external competitive environment is dynamic, and legacy and new players continue to attract investments to the sector. This has necessitated a conversation with the Board to consider additional fundraising, which will give us access to sufficient growth capital while enhancing our strategic flexibility. Hence, the Swiggy Board will be meeting on 7 November 2025, to consider a fundraise of up to Rs 10,000 cr through the QIP route."  On Thursday, Swiggy reported a widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 1,092 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 626 crore for the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

