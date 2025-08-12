Nykaa Q1FY26 profit surges 79% to ₹24.47 cr on beauty, fashion boost

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, reported a 79.3 per cent rise in net profit at ₹24.47 crore for Q1FY26, compared to ₹13.64 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit grew 28.4 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 23.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,154.9 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,746.1 crore in Q1FY25. In the previous quarter, revenue stood at ₹2,061.7 crore.

Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 46 per cent YoY to ₹141 crore, with margins expanding to 6.5 per cent from 5.5 per cent in Q1FY25. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 26 per cent YoY to ₹4,182 crore.

The Q1FY26 performance was propelled by the beauty and fashion categories. The beauty vertical’s GMV rose 26 per cent YoY to ₹3,208 crore, driven by strong performance across e-commerce, retail stores, eB2B distribution, and the House of Nykaa portfolio. ALSO READ: Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya Nykaa currently has 250 offline stores across 82 cities. Its profitable store network delivered 33 per cent YoY GMV growth. The company’s cumulative customer base stands at 45 million. Nykaa Now, the company’s quick commerce arm delivering products within 30–120 minutes, has fulfilled over 1.3 million orders to date across seven cities from more than 50 delivery stores.

The House of Nykaa recorded a GMV of nearly ₹2,700 crore, up 57 per cent YoY. Skincare brand Dot & Key, acquired in FY22, posted a GMV of ₹1,500 crore and is one of the leading skincare brands on the Nykaa platform. Nykaa Fashion’s GMV grew 25 per cent YoY to ₹964 crore. The core fashion platform saw strong recovery, backed by enhanced customer engagement, with 165 million visits, an 8.5 million customer base, and over two million orders. The distribution business, Superstore by Nykaa, serves over 300,000 retailers across 1,100 cities. Driven by an expanding brand portfolio, deeper penetration, and premiumisation, GMV rose 40 per cent YoY to ₹288 crore in Q1FY26.