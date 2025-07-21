Renault Group names Stephane Deblaise as new CEO for India operations

Renault Group has appointed Stephane Deblaise as the new Chief Executive Officer for its India operations, effective September 1, 2025. In this role, Deblaise will oversee all Renault Group entities in India and will be responsible for shaping and executing the Group’s strategy in the country.

He will report directly to Francois Provost, Renault Group’s Chief of Procurement, Partnerships, and Public Affairs. The appointment underscores Renault’s renewed focus on India as a strategic growth market. Venkatram Mamillapalle, who currently serves as Managing Director of Renault India, will continue in his role and support Deblaise on corporate affairs to help build the company’s mid-term growth roadmap.

Deblaise, 52, is a seasoned Renault executive with over two decades of experience across global roles. Most recently, he served as CEO of Renault Korea, where he led key transformation efforts, including turning Korea into a global development and production hub for mid- and large-sized vehicles and modernising the Busan plant for multi-energy vehicle manufacturing. Since joining Renault in 2000 as an advanced process engineer, Deblaise has held several leadership roles, including stints in China, Latin America, and France. His appointment signals the Group's confidence in his leadership and its commitment to scaling operations in India.