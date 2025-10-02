Home / Companies / News / Occidental to sell OxyChem unit to Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7 billion

Occidental to sell OxyChem unit to Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7 billion

The company sunk deeper into debt after it closed its $12 billion acquisition of privately held US shale oil producer CrownRock last year, which strengthened its position in the Permian Basin

Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire, which holds about 27 per cent of Occidental's outstanding shares, began acquiring stake in the company in February 2022, around when Russia invaded Ukraine. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Occidental Petroleum said on Thursday it would sell its petrochemical division to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7 billion, as the US oil and gas producer looks to pare debt. 
The sale of the OxyChem unit, which produces chemicals used for treating swimming pools and vinyl products used for water supply piping and medical supplies, adds to a series of divestitures planned by the Houston, Texas-based company in recent years to raise cash. Its shares rose 2.3 per cent in premarket trading. 
If the all-cash deal closes, it would be the biggest for Berkshire, Occidental's largest shareholder, since its $11.6 billion purchase of insurance firm Alleghany Corporation in 2022 and expand its chemical holdings beyond Lubrizol. 
Occidental, one of the top producers of basic chemicals and polyvinyl chloride in the US, has been struggling with a massive debt load, a legacy of its $55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, when it outbid rival Chevron to secure some of the richest shale oilfields in Texas. 
The company sunk deeper into debt after it closed its $12 billion acquisition of privately held US shale oil producer CrownRock last year, which strengthened its position in the Permian Basin. Its debt stood at $23.34 billion by the end of June. 
The company in August disclosed $950 million of additional divestitures since the start of the second quarter, of which $370 million already closed and it had repaid $3 billion of debt year-to-date. 
Occidental said on Thursday it would use $6.5 billion of the proceeds from the deal to reduce debt, bringing its total principal debt below the $15 billion target set after the CrownRock deal. 
The deal, expected to close in the fourth-quarter, also indicates that the company is refocusing on its oil and gas business, which formed 75 per cent of its total earnings last year. 
In the first two quarters of this year, the OxyChem unit generated a combined revenue of $2.42 billion. 
Berkshire, which holds about 27 per cent of Occidental's outstanding shares, began acquiring stake in the company in February 2022, around when Russia invaded Ukraine.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Turbulent times offer India chance for tech self-reliance: Anand Mahindra

Reliance Retail valued at $143 bn; Jio is worth $135 bn: JP Morgan

TCS offers severance pay of up to 2 yrs' salary amid workforce realignment

DHL leases 3.17 lakh sq ft warehousing space in CapitaLand's Panvel asset

Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means

Topics :Company NewsCompaniesBerkshire Hathawayacquisition

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story