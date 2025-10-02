Turbulent times offer India chance for tech self-reliance: Anand Mahindra

Turbulent times offer India a chance to pursue technological self-reliance and achieve global leadership in manufacturing, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday, commemorating the conglomerate's 80th anniversary.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with over 3,24,000 employees in over 100 countries.

Eighty years ago, the Mahindra Group was born with a crystal-clear purpose to help build our nascent nation," the chairman said.

The company's founders pledged to develop industry, create livelihoods, and enable communities to rise from the violent throes of the struggle for independence into a brighter future, he noted.

"Today, we once again are in turbulent times, and we have the opportunity to renew that pledge to strive together to propel India towards technological self-reliance and global respect," Mahindra said on the 80th Founders Day. The current geopolitical and economic landscape is challenging, with persistent headwinds across continents, the company said. Yet, the Mahindra Group believes that India stands uniquely poised to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse, it added. With its growing infrastructure, young workforce, and favourable policies, India's opportunity to lead the world in manufacturing has never been greater, it pointed out. "Our founders were ahead of their time. Their first ad did not talk about products or profits; it highlighted the 'principles which will guide their activities': entrepreneurship, integrity, diversity, and a fearless optimism about India's future," Mahindra Group Group CEO and MD Anish Shah said.