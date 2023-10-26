Home / Companies / News / ONGC hopes to recover over $500 mn dividend as Venezuela sanctions eased

ONGC hopes to recover over $500 mn dividend as Venezuela sanctions eased

The Biden administration on Wednesday eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector after the government and opposition parties reached a deal for the 2024 election

Reuters BENGALURU
US sanctions had hit Venezuela's finances and oil output, leading to accumulation of dividend for foreign companies such as ONGC | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes to recover over $500 million in dividends pending since 2014 for its stake in Venezuelan projects as sanctions on the nation were eased, a source said on Thursday.

The source declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

The Biden administration on Wednesday eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector after the government and opposition parties reached a deal for the 2024 election, in the most extensive rollback of Trump-era restrictions on Caracas.

US sanctions had hit Venezuela's finances and oil output, leading to accumulation of dividend for foreign companies such as ONGC.

ONGC, through its overseas investment ONGC Videsh, holds 40% stake in the San Cristobal field in eastern Venezuela's Orinoco Heavy Oil belt, and 11% in Carabobo area-1.

ONGC would like to sell its share of oil from the Venezuela field to whoever offers the best price, the source said, adding lifting of sanctions has ignited hopes for a recovery of pending dividend.

 

Also Read

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

US eases oil, gas, sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Zen Technologies secures Rs 100 cr order from MoD for tank training system

Toyota initiates process to enhance manufacturing capacity in India

Here's why Disney's deal to sell Indian ops will follow Murdoch's logic

Essar plans to make Saudi Arabia regional hub to drive expansion locally

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ONGCVenezuelaUS sanctions

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story