ONGC Videsh incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary in Gujarat's GIFT City

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary OVL Overseas IFSC Ltd in GIFT City, Gujarat.

"This GIFT city entity will function as the global treasury centre to cater to the treasury activities of OVL and its 25 subsidiaries (including step-down subsidiaries) spread across 15 countries.

"Given the business-friendly regulatory environment in GIFT City, OOIL (OVL Overseas IFSC Ltd) expects to efficiently consolidate funds available with the group in various countries and raise additional funds needed to achieve the ambitious target of producing 40 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent (MMToe) by 2040 from overseas assets," the company said in a statement.

India's first International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City gives options to Indian and overseas multinationals to shift their overseas investments onshore.

"OOIL will, thus, act as ONGC Group's gateway to the world for its overseas ventures and investments," it added.

OVL owns interests in 32 oil and gas assets in 15 countries. In terms of reserves and production, it is the second largest petroleum company of India, next only to its parent Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City is India's newest financial hub and a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The smart city and special economic zone has been developed in the Ahmedabad metropolitan region. Dozens of companies, including India International Exchange, National Stock Exchange, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, GIC Re and other well recognised institutions are operating in the GIFT City.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

