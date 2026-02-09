Panapakkam puts Tamil Nadu on Jaguar Land Rover's global production map

On Monday, Tamil Nadu formally entered Jaguar Land Rover’s global production map as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and its arm JLR announced the commencement of operations at a Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, around 85 kilometres from Chennai.

The company said that within five to seven years, it will produce around 250,000–300,000 units per year, making it one of the largest such facilities in India and converting Panapakkam into an export hub.

Tata Sons and TMPV Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tamil Nadu has entered the elite list of manufacturing locations for the global brand — including the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. The first vehicle to roll out of the plant is the locally manufactured Range Rover Evoque from JLR, a model celebrated globally for its modern luxury and craftsmanship.

“Now, Tamil Nadu will become part of the global production map. Tata has created its presence in Tamil Nadu on a large scale through Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, and Tata Electronics,” Chandrasekaran said. “This factory is the most advanced among Tata Motors-JLR factories. In four years, a total of three phases are planned. We are planning around 250,000–300,000 vehicles per year by then,” he added. The current facility reflects the first phase of development of a greenfield plant for producing next-generation vehicles, including electric vehicles, for both TMPV and JLR brands. The facility was formally inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the presence of Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

“Tata Group has long played a pivotal role in nation-building and shares a deep, historic partnership with Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu welcomes this significant milestone and remains committed to supporting industries that create jobs, drive innovation, and reinforce our position as India’s leading hub for manufacturing and mobility,” Stalin said. “The trust that the Tata family places in Tamil Nadu is huge. The facility offers jobs to over 5,000 people. I thank the group for starting this at Ranipet,” he said. TMPV’s Panapakkam plant brings together advanced manufacturing technologies and a skilled workforce to deliver world-class vehicles.

The facility is operated by a diverse team of shopfloor technicians from across Tamil Nadu, who are also participating in Tata Motors’ Lakshya programme, an “earn while you learn” initiative that accelerates talent growth from the shopfloor into engineering and management roles. Selected through a rigorous statewide assessment of polytechnic graduates, they completed five months of intensive, hands-on training at JLR facilities, equipping them with operational and technical proficiency. With the opportunity to earn a company-sponsored BTech degree from a recognised university while working, they can advance personal growth and professional excellence while supporting their families. Their journey underscores how focused skilling and local talent development can accelerate advanced manufacturing and deliver lasting economic and social impact.