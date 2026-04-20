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PayU inFINity 3.0 cohort to co-create projects within Prosus ecosystem

Selected fintech startups under PayU's accelerator programme to access Prosus ecosystem, mentorship and grants to scale solutions focused on financial inclusion

PayU India, PayU
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The programme includes mentorship from PayU leaders, fintech founders, domain experts, and exposure to investors
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
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Fintech firm PayU on Monday said cohorts that are part of its fintech accelerator programme inFINity 3.0 will be invited to co-create projects within the Prosus ecosystem and apply for impact grants of up to $25,000.
 
The initiative saw over 600 applications, out of which 30 fintech startups were selected as part of the cohort.
 
This is the third edition of the fintech accelerator programme for early-stage fintech startups.
 
Startups focused on advancing digital and financial inclusion across underserved segments will have an opportunity to be eligible for impact grants from Prosus, PayU said in a statement.
 
The programme includes mentorship from PayU leaders, fintech founders, domain experts, and exposure to investors.
 
It added that grants were available for innovations in areas such as women-led innovations, solutions for gig and informal workers, sustainability-led models, and intersectional impact solutions.
 
These models cover areas such as credit and financial services, including underserved segments such as women gig workers, rural entrepreneurs, and climate-vulnerable communities.
 
“Through our support to PayU’s inFINity 3.0, we aim to support founders who are building scalable impact solutions that expand access to digital and financial services for underserved communities within our ecosystem. Our focus is on enabling long-term, sustainable impact through capital, mentorship, and ecosystem access,” said Prajna Khanna, chief sustainability officer, Prosus Group and Naspers Limited.
 
inFINity 3.0 will culminate in a boot camp and demo day in Bengaluru on April 22-23, 2026, bringing together founders, investors, and industry leaders.
 
The selected cohort in inFINity 3.0 will benefit from structured access to PayU’s payments infrastructure, merchant ecosystem, and banking partners, enabling faster pilots and real-world validation, the company said.
 
“Over the three editions, inFINity has grown into more than just a fintech accelerator — it’s become our way of backing founders solving high-impact problems that truly matter. We’re incredibly proud of this evolution,” said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU.
 

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Topics :PayUPayU IndiaFintech

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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