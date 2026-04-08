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Permira to invest $100 million in SILA to back expansion, tech push

Permira to invest $100 million in SILA to support technology-led expansion and strengthen its presence across India's built-environment services ecosystem

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SILA operates across more than 125 cities and manages over 450 million square feet of real estate assets, with a workforce exceeding 60,000 employees. The investment by Permira values SILA at $250 million. (Representative Picture)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:40 PM IST
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Funds advised by Permira will invest $100 million in the integrated business services platform SILA, aimed at accelerating the company’s technology-led expansion and strengthening its presence across India’s built-environment services ecosystem.
 
SILA operates across more than 125 cities and manages over 450 million square feet of real estate assets, with a workforce exceeding 60,000 employees. The investment by Permira values SILA at $250 million.
 
The investment will support SILA’s plans to deepen its technology capabilities, expand adjacent service lines and pursue new growth opportunities. The investment is a primary capital infusion, with no existing investor exits or any stake dilution by the founders.
 
“India is creating a new generation of globally relevant, tech-enabled services companies, and SILA is among the most compelling we’ve seen,” said Dipan Patel, co-managing partner and co-chief executive officer at Permira. He added that the firm would leverage its global operating expertise and network to support the company in its next phase of growth.
 
Permira is a global investment firm that partners with businesses to support their expansion ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with a total committed capital of about 89 billion euros.
 
Siddharth Narayan, head of Asia at Permira, said SILA has built a strong market position backed by deep client relationships, disciplined execution and a sustained focus on technology-led delivery. He noted that the firm’s thematic investing experience across services businesses would support SILA’s continued expansion and innovation.
 
Existing investor Norwest will continue its association with the company and retain a minority stake following the transaction. It has invested a total of $54 million between 2019 and 2025.
 
“It’s been a pleasure working with SILA since 2019. The company continues to innovate across service offerings,” said Shiv Chaudhary, managing director, Norwest India, adding that the firm believes the company’s growth journey is still at an early stage.
 
Founded by brothers Rushabh and Sahil, SILA provides integrated services spanning facility management, material handling equipment leasing, food catering and real estate advisory to corporates, developers and institutional investors.
 
“We built SILA with the belief that India’s business services sector could produce a scaled, technology-led institution with the highest standards of delivery,” the founders said in a joint statement. They added that the company would continue to focus on leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, transparency and service quality across India’s built environment.
 
Additionally, apart from Norwest, MS Dhoni’s family office and Piramal Group are among the existing investors in SILA.

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Topics :InvestmentTechnologyBusiness services

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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