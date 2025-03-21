PFCCL incorporates two special purpose vehicles for transmission systems

Two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) have been incorporated under PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) for the development of transmission systems, a BSE filing said on Friday.

NES Dharashiv Transmission has been incorporated for the transmission scheme for the development of a network expansion scheme in Maharashtra for evacuation of RE Power from Dharashiv, Beed district, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said in the filing.

NES NAVI Mumbai Transmission is for the transmission scheme of network expansion scheme in Maharashtra for providing supply to Data Centre Loads in Navi Mumbai.

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has placed a Letter of Intent (LoI) dated January 17, 2025, appointing PFCCL as bid process coordinator (BPC) for the purpose of selection of transmission service providers (TSP) to establish the two transmission systems through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The SPY has to be transferred to the successful bidder selected through an international competitive bidding process under tariff-based competitive bidding guidelines for transmission service issued by the Ministry of Power.