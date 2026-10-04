Pointo bets on e-auto, BESS, second-life battery segments to drive growth

Lithium-ion battery distribution and service network startup Pointo is betting big on the expanding e-auto segment, battery storage systems (BESS) and second-life products to bolster its revenue, while actively engaging with investors to raise Rs 70-100 crore for its next expansion phase, a top company official said.

The city-based startup, which previously raised Rs 6.2 crore in a seed funding round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund, plans to deploy the fresh capital to build an automated, large-scale refurbishment unit and expand its ground distribution network across the country.

The company has seen its revenue run rate jump to Rs 80 crore in FY26 from about Rs 3 crore in FY24, and expects to close the current financial year at a revenue of Rs 150 crore, Founder & CEO of Pointo Riki Biswas told PTI.

Founded in 2023 by Biswas, a chemical engineer from IIT Guwahati, along with three co-founders, Pointo aims to build a closed-loop supply chain across battery deployment, buyback, refurbishment and second-life applications. By eliminating high upfront costs and enabling instant access through financing tie-ups with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the company aims to redefine how India powers its electric vehicles (EVs). Biswas said the company has tied up with lithium-ion battery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for co-branding and marketing, alongside multiple NBFC partnerships to provide finance-ready lithium-ion batteries to e-rickshaw drivers and fleets. The startup currently serves 25,000 customers through more than 22 physical hubs spread across six states: West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. It is now looking to strengthen its micro-distribution network to reach Tier II and Tier III towns.

"We are building a strong distribution network through a hub and spoke model, building a closed-loop supply chain across battery deployment, buyback, refurbishment and second-life applications. We are currently working in the e-rickshaw segment, which itself is a large market estimated at around 50 lakh vehicles. We will ramp up our presence in this segment," Biswas told PTI. "We also see a huge opportunity in the L5 E-auto, BESS and second-life products. We already have an existing distribution network, and we are looking to expand our network in the existing markets. This will enable us to tap into this growing demand efficiently," he added.