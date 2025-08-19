Home / Companies / News / Potential to upgrade rating of Reliance Industries, says S&P Global Ratings

Potential to upgrade rating of Reliance Industries, says S&P Global Ratings

The rating agency could however lower the rating if Reliance's capital expenditure, including acquisitions in digital or retail businesses

Reliance Industries, RIL
Reliance's debt-to-EBITDA ratio sustainably exceeding 2.5x would indicate such deterioration.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

There is a potential for upside to Reliance Industries Ltd provided it operates at lower leverage and strengthens non-energy revenue streams, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

S&P had last week raised the issuer credit ratings of Reliance as well as companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), NTPC and Tata Power to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' following upgrade in India's sovereign rating to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3' on economic resilience and sustained fiscal consolidation.

"There is a potential for upside in RIL's rating. It is at 'BBB+'... This (rating going up by a notch) would require stand alone credit profile to improve. For this, what we have said we need a continuation of the company to operate at a lower leverage, and will likely need a strengthening on the business side particularly contribution from non-energy revenues because these are less volatile," said Neel Gopalakrishnan, credit analyst, S&P Global Ratings, on Tuesday.

"A combination of these factors could "push the rating up and it is something to watch for the next year or so," he said.

Last week, S&P had stated that its stable outlook on the company's rating "reflects our expectation that Reliance Industries' strengthening cash flows and disciplined spending will help the company to preserve its financial profile over the next 12-24 months".

The rating agency could however lower the rating if Reliance's capital expenditure, including acquisitions in digital or retail businesses, is higher than expected or cash flow projection for the company reduces due to lower earnings stemming from underperformance in any key business.

Reliance's debt-to-EBITDA ratio sustainably exceeding 2.5x would indicate such deterioration.

"We could upgrade the rating if the company demonstrates a record of conservative financial policy, such that its debt-to-EBITDA stays well below 2x. A higher rating could also require a greater share of revenue from non-energy segments," it had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R for Rabbit raises $27 million in Series B funding to scale baby care

Games24x7 rolls out third edition of TechXpedite accelerator programme

Schmitz Cargobull acquires 27.5% stake in India's SZIT for cold chain

Kilburn Engineering signs pact with Komline-Sanderson for global projects

Hindustan Zinc to expand into uranium mining if govt allows, says CEO

Topics :Reliance IndustriesS&P ratingsoil market

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story