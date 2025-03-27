Primus launches B'luru's 1st multi-generational community 'Primus Sangama'

Bengaluru-based Primus Senior Living has launched Primus Sangama, the city’s first multi-generational housing facility. As part of a Rs 1,500 crore investment, the company is targeting 10,000 such homes in senior care over the next five to seven years.

“Primus Sangama is our vision of a modern, multi-generational living community where families can come together, embracing the rich traditions of India’s joint family system while enjoying the independence and space of nuclear living,” said Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director of Primus.

A multi-generational community is typically designed for children, adults, and seniors to coexist while maintaining independent lifestyles. The brand’s flagship project, Sangama, is located off Mysore Road and features over 300 spacious homes in 1, 2, 3, and 3.5 BHK formats on 3.5 acres of land.

Primus Sangama offers personalised home-style meals, concierge support, housekeeping, and round-the-clock medical care. The property also includes wellness programmes, cultural events, and shared spaces such as a clubhouse, restaurant, and gardens.

Primus stated that in Bengaluru and Chennai, it functions as both developer and operator. In other cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, it collaborates with local realtors, holding a stake in projects to ensure seamless execution and management.

For instance, the company partnered with Dosti Realty in Mumbai, while teaming up with Merlin Group and Srijan Realty in Kolkata, and Bollineni Group in Chennai, Narahari said.

Primus has also partnered with Bridge Health to jointly manage in-house healthcare services.

The company plans to expand senior care integrated with multi-generational communities to Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, targeting 4,500 homes in 2025.

“We observed a significant trend of India becoming increasingly nuclear, with an estimated 60 per cent of families now living separately, and an even higher percentage in urban areas. However, despite this shift, people still want to stay close to their parents, just not necessarily under the same roof. This is especially evident among women in the household,” Narahari added.