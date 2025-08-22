Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC tells EC to accept Aadhaar, 11 other documents for Bihar SIR claims

SC tells EC to accept Aadhaar, 11 other documents for Bihar SIR claims

The Supreme Court directs the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar and other documents for claims during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept the Aadhaar card for the claims and objections stage of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
 
Stressing that the entire exercise should be "voter-friendly", the court stated that individuals excluded from the draft electoral roll, ahead of the Assembly elections, can submit their applications for inclusion through online modes, and physical submission of forms will not be necessary.
 
"We will allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with an Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents for Bihar SIR," the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said.
 
 
Aadhaar was not included in the ECI’s initial list of 11 accepted documents for voter identity proof in the electoral roll.
 
During the hearing, the ECI informed the court that 85,000 new voters had been added during the revision, but booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties had raised only two objections.

The court expressed surprise at the limited role political parties played in helping voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls.
 
Justice Kant said he was "surprised" by why the parties were not taking any action.
 
"Political workers are the best persons for this. Why is there a distance between the people and the local political worker?" he asked.
 
The court then directed political parties to instruct their BLAs to assist voters in filing their claims and objections and applications for inclusion in the electoral rolls.
 
Justice Bagchi also suggested to the ECI that including Aadhaar as a relevant document in the "claims and objections" stage would require more time for verification.
 
The matter will be heard again on 8 September.
 
The court is hearing pleas challenging the ECI’s 24 June directive ordering a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar.
 
The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also furnish the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if one parent is a foreign national.
 
The petitioners in the case include the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Yogendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, Congress Party leader K C Venugopal, and Mujahid Alam.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

