Nykaa, Aadhar Housing, Marico top stock calls today; check levels here

Top stocks to Buy today
Buy Fsn E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa); CMP ₹225 |SL ₹208 |TGT ₹247
Nykaa has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on the daily chart which confirms an uptrend as per the Dow Theory. In this week, the stock has given a breakout above its previous swing high resistance , which is a positive sign. The RSI oscillator is also hinting at a positive momentum and thus the daily as well as the weekly charts are hinting at a possible upmove in the near term. .
Buy Aadhar Housing Finance; CMP ₹516 |SL ₹490 |TGT ₹560
This stock had given a breakout form its consolidation phase in mid-July, and has consolidated in a range in last one month. The volumes were good during the breakout, while the previous resistance has now become the support. The 20 DEMA has been acting as a support and the RSI is hinting at a resumption of the positive momentum.
Buy Marico; CMP ₹751 |SL ₹730 |TGT ₹790
Price has given a range breakout at its 'All time high' zones with higher than average traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the uptrend.
(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)