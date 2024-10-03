PwC India collaborates with Meta to expand its open-source AI solutions

PwC India on Thursday announced its collaboration with Meta to expand and scale its open-source artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises and citizen services using Meta's Llama models.

"This collaboration will promote the adoption of the Llama open-source platform and help PwC develop innovative solutions powered by Generative AI on a global scale," the statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC India, said, "We are excited to partner with Meta to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI in accelerating India's growth trajectory. With Llama models, we see a unique opportunity to democratise this technology across industries and drive innovation while solving real-world challenges."

The consultancy firm stated that the collaboration would help PwC India and Meta "democratise" Generative AI (GenAI) and make it more accessible to businesses by jointly building and deploying enterprise-grade and citizen-service GenAI solutions.

"Gen AI solutions, including Llama, are poised to revolutionise India's businesses and accelerate the country's digital transformation journey," said Sandhya Devanathan, vice president and head, Meta India.

"By harnessing the power of natural language understanding and generation, Llama can unlock new efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making. As India strives to become a leading digital economy, Gen AI will be instrumental in empowering businesses to innovate, scale, and compete on a global stage. We believe that this technology has the potential to create a paradigm shift in India's digital landscape, and we are committed to working with stakeholders to ensure its widespread adoption and impact."

Vivek Belgavi, partner & leader - alliances & ecosystems, PwC India, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Meta to build together on Llama. This partnership marks an important step towards providing our clients with innovative ways to leverage GenAI while unlocking new avenues for efficiency and creativity."

PwC India and Meta will also jointly offer advanced GenAI capabilities to their customers.