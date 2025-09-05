Home / Companies / News / Qualcomm, BMW announce automated driving system for hands-free driving

Qualcomm, BMW announce automated driving system for hands-free driving

The Snapdragon Ride Pilot driver-assistance system will debut in BMW's electric iX3 and offers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes and parking assistance, the companies said

Qualcomm
Qualcomm, which is a leading supplier of the chips used in smartphones, has been pushing deeper into automotive electronics, from infotainment to advanced driver-assistance systems. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
US chip company Qualcomm and German luxury automaker BMW announced an automated driving system on Friday, which could help attract customers with new features like hands-free driving assistance. 
The Snapdragon Ride Pilot driver-assistance system will debut in BMW's electric iX3 and offers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes and parking assistance, the companies said. 
Qualcomm said the technology has been validated for use in more than 60 countries, with plans to expand coverage to over 100 in 2026. 
The driver remains responsible for supervising the vehicle, and the system does not constitute fully autonomous Level driving. 
Qualcomm, which is a leading supplier of the chips used in smartphones, has been pushing deeper into automotive electronics, from infotainment to advanced driver-assistance systems. 
Automotive revenue rose about 21 per cent to $984 million in the third quarter, and the company expects $8 billion in annual automotive chip revenue by fiscal 2029. 
Competition is heating up across the automated driving market, with Nvidia and Mobileye Global vying to secure new clients with their chips and platforms. 
Qualcomm said Ride Pilot is now available to global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers, who supply complete systems or major components directly to automakers. 
Automakers including Tesla and General Motors also offer driver-assistance systems in their vehicles, but each automaker uses a different approach and technology stack as these systems are gaining popularity.

Topics :QualcommBMWPilot

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

