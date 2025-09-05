Qualcomm, BMW announce automated driving system for hands-free driving

US chip company Qualcomm and German luxury automaker BMW announced an automated driving system on Friday, which could help attract customers with new features like hands-free driving assistance.

The Snapdragon Ride Pilot driver-assistance system will debut in BMW's electric iX3 and offers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes and parking assistance, the companies said.

Qualcomm said the technology has been validated for use in more than 60 countries, with plans to expand coverage to over 100 in 2026.

The driver remains responsible for supervising the vehicle, and the system does not constitute fully autonomous Level driving.

Qualcomm, which is a leading supplier of the chips used in smartphones, has been pushing deeper into automotive electronics, from infotainment to advanced driver-assistance systems.