Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, dies at 53

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died at 53 after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England

Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in India’s automotive sector, has died at the age of 53. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England.
 
Business consultant Suhel Seth, confirming the news to ANI, said Kapur may have suffered a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing. Seth also expressed his condolences on social media, calling it a “terrible loss” and offering support to Kapur’s family and colleagues. 
 
 

Prominent marriage and enduring legacy 

Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The couple married in 2003 and underwent a highly publicised separation, finalising their divorce in 2016 after a prolonged legal dispute. They have two children together—daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

At the time of his death, Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev, an entrepreneur and former model. 
His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through both the business world and the film industry. 

Transforming Sona Comstar into a global player 

Kapur was widely credited with transforming his family’s automotive business, Sona Comstar, into a global force, particularly in the field of EV-focused auto components.
 
According to a media report, Kapur was recently appointed chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region. In this role, he was set to lead the industry body’s initiatives across seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand—as well as the Union territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. 
 

Final message was a tribute to Air India crash victims

 
Just hours before his untimely death, Kapur had taken to social media to express sorrow over the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
 
“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. planecrash,” read his final post on X. 
 
The post has since drawn an outpouring of shock and condolences from users online.

BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

