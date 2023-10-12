Home / Companies / News / RBI slaps Rs 5.39 crore penalty on Paytm PB for violating series of norms

RBI slaps Rs 5.39 crore penalty on Paytm PB for violating series of norms

Paytm PB facing ban on customers addition since Mar '22

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Paytm Logo

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating Know Your Customer norms, among others.

RBI said Paytm Payments Bank had failed to meet certain regulatory provisions under Know Your Customer (KYC), as well as the norms on enhancement of maximum balance at the end of the day as indicated in the licensing conditions of payments banks.

The bank was also found non-compliant with the 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks', in the context of 'Guidelines on Reporting of Unusual Cyber Security Incidents' and 'Securing Mobile Banking Applications Including UPI Ecosystem'.

RBI had conducted a special scrutiny from the KYC/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) perspective of the bank. A comprehensive system audit of the bank was also conducted by auditors identified by RBI.

The scrutiny report and the audit revealed that Paytm Payments Bank failed to identify the beneficial owner in respect of entities on-boarded by it for providing payout services. Moreover, it did not monitor payout transactions and carry out risk profiling of entities availing payout services.

RBI said the payments bank breached the regulatory ceiling of the end-of-day balance in certain customer advance accounts availing payout services and reported a cyber security incident with delay.

"It failed to implement device binding control measures related to 'SMS Delivery Receipt Check'; its Video Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) infrastructure failed to prevent connections from IP addresses outside India," RBI said.

Since March 2022, Paytm Payments Bank has been barred by RBI from on-boarding new customers due to supervisory concerns. The bank was directed by the regulator to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

"On-boarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing the report of the IT auditors," RBI had said in March 2022 while imposing the ban on customer on-boarding.

Also Read

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

Servotech Power, EMCOR to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in India

Hybrid cars optimal solution to scale electrification of vehicles: Toyota

SUN Mobility partners Bluwheelz to deploy over 16,000 EVs in 1 year

RBI imposes Rs 5.39 cr penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance

After Jindal, Jettwings submits expression of interest for Go First

Topics :PaytmRBIRBI PolicyPaytm Payments Bank

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story