Reliance to invest up to ₹8,000 crore to expand beverage business

Reliance Consumer Products will use the funding to add 10 to 12 new manufacturing facilities across India

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), is set to invest between ₹6,000-₹8,000 crore over the next 12-15 months to expand its beverage manufacturing capacity, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The investment, which would be Reliance’s most significant capital outlay in the consumer products space to date, will reportedly fund the addition of nearly 10 to 12 new manufacturing facilities across India. This will include greenfield plants and co-packing facilities operated with partners. 
 
This marks Reliance' largest investment in the consumer products sector to date, and is intended to boost competitiveness against Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and regional brands.
 
 
According to the report, a major portion of the new investment will go into joint ventures. A plant was opened earlier this year in Guwahati with Jericho Foods and Beverages LLP, and another is reportedly under construction in Bihar.
 
Reliance Consumer Products was launched in 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail. Its portfolio spans a growing number of popular beverages under brands like Campa Cola, Sosyo, Spinner, RasKik, and Independence, as well as packaged foods and personal care products under labels such as Sil, Lotus Chocolate, and Ravalgaon.

The company currently manufactures beverages across 18 plants, all of which are run through joint investments.
 
Spinner, a ₹10 sports drink brand launched with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, is among the newer offerings aimed at undercutting established players like Gatorade and Sting.
 
Reliance Consumer Products targets the lower end of the consumer market with a pricing strategy that undercuts rivals by 20 to 40 per cent. The company aims for full national availability by March 2027, with beverages reaching 70 per cent coverage by March 2026.
 
Reliance Consumer Products reported ₹11,500 crore in revenue in 2024-25, with Campa and Independence each crossing ₹1,000 crore in sales, despite summer sales being impacted by early monsoon rains.

Topics : Reliance Retail BS Web Reports FMCG Consumer Products

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

