DIAL sells 50% stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services for ₹12.79 crore

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), has sold its entire 50 per cent stake in Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd for approximately ₹12.79 crore. ''Bird Flight Services is engaged in the business of ground handling services inclusive of all types of cargo and passenger handling service to airlines at the IGI Airport. BFS already holds 25 per cent equity of DASPL.'' GMR Airports Limited said in regulatory filing. ALSO READ: DGCA, IIT audit findings put Terminal 2 on the repair runway: DIAL DASPL was formed as a joint venture to provide vital ground support services at IGIA, specifically at Terminal 3. The company was responsible for managing bridge-mounted equipment, including ground power units, pre-conditioned air units, and the supply of potable water to aircraft. Initially, DASPL was jointly owned by DIAL (50 per cent), Bird Flight Services (25 per cent), and other partners.

According to a recent regulatory filing, DIAL has offloaded its entire stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services. The filing also noted that DASPL is currently not involved in any active business operations. With this transaction, Bird Flight Services has increased its ownership in DASPL, consolidating a larger share in the entity.

DIAL is part of the GMR Group, which manages the operations of IGIA under a long-term public-private partnership model.

ALSO READ: IGI airport aims 24 mn passengers annually, more global links: DIAL CEO Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd, now the majority stakeholder in DASPL, is a leading aviation services provider under the Bird Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate established in 1971. The group has a strong presence across sectors such as aviation, travel technology and hospitality.

Bird Flight Services offers end-to-end ground handling solutions to both domestic and international carriers. Its service portfolio includes passenger assistance, ramp handling, cargo and mail supervision, and other airport operations. The company operates at several major Indian airports, including those in Delhi, Cochin and Mumbai, among others.