Religare's board inducts three Burman family members, Jimeet Modi

Religare Enterprises has approved the induction of three Burman family members and Samco Group founder Jimeet Modi to its board, marking a key step in the company's leadership transition

Religare Enterprises, Religare
The Burman family, promoters of Dabur India, had recently made an open offer to take control of Religare.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Religare Enterprises (REL) said its board has approved the appointment of three members of the Burman family — Anand Chand Burman, Mohit Burman and Aditya Chand Burman — along with Samco Group founder and Group CEO Jimeet Modi as Additional Directors (Non-Executive, Non-Independent).
 
The appointments are subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.
 
Why is the Burman family joining the Religare board? 
The Burman family, promoters of Dabur India, had recently made an open offer to take control of Religare. The proposed appointment of its members to the REL board marks a key step in the transition of the company’s leadership.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaReligare EnterprisesRBI

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

