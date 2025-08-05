ReNew cuts 18.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions in FY25 report

ReNew on Tuesday said it reduced 18.6 million tonnes (MnT) of carbon emissions in FY25 by setting up clean energy capacities.

Through its water saving initiatives, the company also helped in saving over 540 million litres of water, 50 per cent more than last year, ReNew said in its Second Integrated Report.

"The company helped avoid over 18.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions in FY25 and is focused on meeting its SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) validated net-zero target, a first for an Indian pure-play renewable energy company," the report said.

In FY25, ReNew achieved an 18.2 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its FY22 baseline, exceeding the annual target of 12.6 per cent and maintained carbon neutrality for the fifth consecutive year.