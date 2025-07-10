Rossell Techsys aims to double role in defence aircraft, eyes 15% share

Bengaluru-based aviation component maker Rossell Techsys plans to more than double its current share of defence aircraft production, aiming to capture 15 per cent of an aircraft platform’s value within the next three to five years, up from the current 7 per cent, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Based in Bengaluru, the company is expanding its capabilities as global aerospace firms increasingly look to India for components, boosting the domestic aerospace sector.

“We are broadening our capabilities and entering new domains, moving up the value chain. That will deepen our service offerings,” said founder and Managing Director Rishab Gupta.