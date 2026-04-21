SBI moves SC to review spectrum ruling, flags errors in IBC interpretation

“We hold that spectrum allocated to telecom service providers and shown in their books of account as an ‘asset’ cannot be subjected to proceedings under IBC, 2016,” a Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar said.
“We could demystify the legal challenge by first understanding spectrum as a material resource, precisely as what our Constitution refers to as the material resource of the community,” the court observed.
The judgment arose from the insolvency of Aircel, Aircel Cellular, and Dishnet Wireless. After defaulting on licence fees and spectrum usage charges, the companies entered voluntary insolvency in 2018. DoT filed claims of nearly ₹9,900 crore towards unpaid dues. Lenders, led by SBI, argued that spectrum usage rights — reflected as intangible assets — could be dealt with under the IBC framework.