SBI moves SC to review spectrum ruling, flags errors in IBC interpretation

State Bank of India (SBI) has approached the Supreme Court (SC), seeking a review of its February 13 judgment that held telecommunications (telecom) spectrum cannot be treated as an asset under insolvency proceedings.

The review petition challenges the court’s conclusion that spectrum, though reflected as an asset in company books, cannot be subjected to proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

In its petition, the country’s largest lender said the judgment would have far-reaching consequences for lenders and the telecom sector.

Acting on behalf of the committee of creditors of Aircel group entities, SBI contended that the ruling suffers from “errors apparent on the face of the record” and has resulted in “manifest injustice” to stakeholders.

In its petition, the bank maintained that insolvency proceedings involving Aircel entities were initiated in good faith and duly admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal after establishing financial distress.

SBI also disputed the court’s observations on the nature of insolvency proceedings initiated by telecom companies, particularly the suggestion that such processes were triggered to evade government payments.

According to the petition, the court narrowed the dispute to a single issue — whether telecom companies could invoke insolvency to avoid licence dues — while overlooking broader legal questions central to the case.

The bank argued that the judgment failed to address several key questions originally framed for adjudication, including whether lenders have a valid security interest over spectrum and whether government dues qualify as operational debt.

It further argued that the ruling draws an artificial distinction between voluntary and creditor-driven insolvency processes — one not recognised under the IBC framework. It also faulted the court for not considering that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had participated in the insolvency process as a creditor, including filing claims and engaging with resolution plans.

The plea said the judgment “effectively nullifies and undermines the legitimate security interest created in favour of lenders”, going “to the very heart of the determination of lenders’ rights under IBC, especially for telecom companies”.

By failing to consider these, the judgment has effectively undermined creditor protections and could force banks to reassess lending to sectors dependent on state-granted rights, such as telecom, mining, and infrastructure.

In February, the SC held that spectrum cannot be treated as a corporate asset capable of being restructured under IBC, placing it beyond the insolvency asset pool.

The review petition arises from a batch of appeals involving Aircel and other telecom companies, where the court examined whether spectrum — a natural resource allocated by the state — could be treated as part of a corporate debtor’s assets during insolvency.

Highlighting broader implications, SBI cautioned that the judgment could disrupt financing across regulated sectors and weaken the insolvency regime’s objective of value maximisation. The bank urged the court to revisit the findings in open court, warning of “grave and irreversible” consequences for creditors and the economy.

The judgment arose from the insolvency of Aircel, Aircel Cellular, and Dishnet Wireless. After defaulting on licence fees and spectrum usage charges, the companies entered voluntary insolvency in 2018. DoT filed claims of nearly ₹9,900 crore towards unpaid dues. Lenders, led by SBI, argued that spectrum usage rights — reflected as intangible assets — could be dealt with under the IBC framework.

“We could demystify the legal challenge by first understanding spectrum as a material resource, precisely as what our Constitution refers to as the material resource of the community,” the court observed.

“We hold that spectrum allocated to telecom service providers and shown in their books of account as an ‘asset’ cannot be subjected to proceedings under IBC, 2016,” a Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar said.

The ruling has cleared the path for DoT to take back airwaves allocated to Aircel, Reliance Communications, and Videocon, sources said. The department is examining the order and is likely to begin proceedings soon.

DoT will seek legal opinion before issuing formal communication to terminate licences and spectrum assignments. “Since dues remain unpaid and there are other non-compliances, the grounds for termination will be determined. Licences will then be cancelled and spectrum taken back,” a source said. Licences in some circles that had earlier expired but were extended by courts will now be formally cancelled.