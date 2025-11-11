Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors CV shares to list on November 12 after demerger

Tata Motors CV shares to list on November 12 after demerger

Tata Motors CV listing date announced: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said that TMCV has received approvals from BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the listing of its shares

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Tata Motors CV listing update: The much-awaited Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) listing will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the company announced on Monday. The event marks a key milestone in the Tata Motors demerger, which separated the automaker’s passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses into two independent entities.
 
In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said that TMCV has received approvals from BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the listing and trading of its equity shares from November 12.
 
“We wish to inform that TMCV has intimated the company that it has received approval from BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for listing and trading of its equity shares, effective November 12, 2025,” Tata Motors PV said in an exchange filing.
 

Tata Motors CV listing details

 
According to the notice, Tata Motors CV shares – to be traded as Tata Motors Ltd – will be listed under the ‘T’ Group category, with each share carrying a face value of ₹2 per share, the BSE said in a notice.
 
As part of the demerger scheme, Tata Motors CV will issue and allot 3,68,23,31,373 equity shares of ₹2 each to shareholders of TMPVL in a 1:1 ratio.

Post-allotment, the issued and paid-up equity capital of Tata Motors CV will stand at ₹7,36.47 crore, comprising 3.68 billion shares of ₹2 each fully paid up.
 
The company clarified that the amalgamation of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited (TMPL) — a wholly-owned subsidiary — with TMPVL will not result in additional share issuance, as the merger is between group entities.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger: Key things every investors should know before listing

Tata Motors demerger and record date

 
The Tata Motors demerger officially took effect on October 1, 2025, creating two standalone, listed entities:
 
Tata Motors PV – including the electric vehicle (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) operations.
 
Tata Motors CV (TML) – the commercial vehicle division of the group.
 
The company had earlier fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Under the approved scheme, Tata Motors shareholders received one equity share of ₹2 in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every one equity share held in Tata Motors Ltd as of the record date.

Tata Motors CV share listing price expectation

 
Ahead of the official listing, stock exchanges conducted a special pre-listing trading session on October 14 to determine the price discovery of both the newly formed entities.
 
At the end of the session, investors valued: Tata Motors PV at ₹400 per share, and Tata Motors CV at ₹261 per share.
 
However, analysts remain optimistic about the Tata Motors CV share price at listing. SBI Securities has pegged the fair value of Tata Motors PV between ₹285 and ₹384 per share, while estimating the Tata Motors CV valuation between ₹320 and ₹470 per share.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger: How the split will unlock value for investors & Tatas

Tata Motors demerger: What it means for investors?

 
Market experts believe that the Tata Motors demerger will unlock significant shareholder value, enabling sharper focus and independent growth strategies for both the passenger and commercial vehicle segments.
 
With the Tata Motors CV listing set for November 12, all eyes are now on its listing price and early trading performance, which could set the tone for the automaker’s next phase of growth.
 

Topics : Tata Motors Demerger Markets Tata Motors

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

