Home / Companies / News / Swiggy to acquire retail distribution firm LYNK for undisclosed amount

Swiggy to acquire retail distribution firm LYNK for undisclosed amount

It enables leading FMCG brands to grow their retail presence through its network of over 1,00,000 retail stores across the top eight cities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The deal paves the way for Swiggy's entry into India's massive retail market with a technology-led distribution platform.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LYNK Logistics Limited for an undisclosed amount.

The deal paves the way for Swiggy's entry into India's massive retail market with a technology-led distribution platform.

LYNK will continue to operate as an independent business post the acquisition led by its co-founder and CEO Shekhar Bhende, Swiggy stated.

It enables leading FMCG brands to grow their retail presence through its network of over 1,00,000 retail stores across the top eight cities.

"With this acquisition, Swiggy enters India's food and grocery retail market, which is amongst the world's largest and fastest-growing, estimated to be more than USD 570 billion in size and expected to grow at 8 per cent year-on-year," Swiggy noted.

Post-acquisition, LYNK will leverage Swiggy's strength in technology and logistics to rapidly scale the existing platform.

Also Read

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Swiggy partners 'Apna' to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Swiggy introduces 'WhatToEat' feature offering customised food choices

L&T supplies various components for India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

Renewable energy firm Goldi Solar forays into power backup solutions biz

'Bottomless popcorn': PVR introduces new offers after backlash on Twitter

Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 16

Topics :Swiggyacquisitioncompanylogisticslogistics sector

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story