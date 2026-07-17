Tata Electronics to launch India's first chip fab using older technology

By Alisha Sachdev and Sankalp Phartiyal

Tata Electronics Pvt. is preparing to make India’s first semiconductor wafers on far older technology than it originally expected, underscoring the challenges the country faces in trying to build a domestic chip industry from scratch.

That’s a very mature technology used in lower-end industrial applications and cars — one which risks becoming obsolete in coming years. It’s also a far humbler start than the 28nm node that Tata Sons Pvt., the group’s holding company, had touted as the starting point of its chipmaking journey in its annual report for the year ended March 2025. The tech arm of the sprawling Tata conglomerate is preparing to build the country’s first large-scale chip fab or production plant mostly based on 90-nanometer process technology at its facility at Dholera in western Gujarat state, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Tata’s public ambitions might have overstated the reality of what can be achieved in the near term, the people said. The company has partnered with Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. for its chipmaking debut. A spokesperson for Tata Electronics said the Dholera fab will manufacture chips spanning 28nm to 110nm. The plan “was always to start with 55nm and 90nm, followed by 28nm,” the spokesperson said, adding that 28nm “will be a key part of our offering.” The partnership with Tata covers several technology nodes with the most advanced process being 28nm, PSMC Spokesperson Eric Tang said in an emailed response. “It is common that the introduction of the technology platform will be gradual, starting with more mature nodes,” Tang said.

Learning Curve The initial choice of offerings shows that the Tata Group, despite its manufacturing prowess in making products ranging from luxury sedans to industrial chemicals, is still early in the learning curve of the intricate world of chipmaking. Yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is leaning on the conglomerate to help reduce India’s import dependence and secure a seat at the global semiconductor table. The group is spending tens of billions of dollars to build semiconductor fabrication and chip-assembly plants even as it navigates early hurdles across infrastructure, technology and skilled talent. New Delhi on Wednesday approved ₹1.28 trillion ($13.3 billion) in new state aid for chip design, manufacturing equipment and supply-chain development. The fund, however, will apply only to future, incremental investments and will not retroactively offset spending already committed.

“We have chosen to start our chip journey at the 28nm node – it is a stable node,” Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in Tata Sons’ annual report. The group would then advance toward more sophisticated technologies, he said. Chip-manufacturing leaders such as Taiwan and South Korea have a head start of several decades over India. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the go-to chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., began 2nm volume production last year and makes most of its revenue from nodes 5nm and smaller. The new incentives will complement India’s earlier $10 billion aid package announced in 2021, which offered to bear half the cost of setting up semiconductor projects including Tata’s Dholera fab — which is being built with a planned capital expenditure of $10.7 billion and one that was initially expected to start with the 28nm chips.