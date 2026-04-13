Zero tolerance on coercion, misconduct: Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said on Monday that the Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. His comments follow a serious allegation of sexual harassment at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik office.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” he added.

He termed the allegations at TCS Nashik as ‘gravely concerning and anguishing’. In a statement, he said that Aarthi Subramanian, chief operating officer at TCS, will lead this investigation.