Tata Power installs EV charging stations in West Bengal's Malda

Tata Power on Friday said it has installed public charging stations at a hotel in West Bengal's Malda, taking its total number of such EV mobility infrastructure across the state to over 150.

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
It has installed two EV charging stations with capacities of 30 kw and 7.4 kw at the hotel, which is located 5 km from Malda railway station, on the KolkataSiliguri highway.

All travellers or tourists coming to the hotel can make use of the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app to find the nearest charging stations on the go. More than 1 lakh people in India have already downloaded the app, the company said.

Tata Power currently has a network of 4,000 plus charging points, over 40,000 home chargers (for private usage), 250 plus electric bus charging points, and a live EV charging network in over 550 cities across India to build a sustainable EV mobility infrastructure, it added.

Tata PowerWest BengalCompanies

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

