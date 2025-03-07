Tata Power Renewable Energy signs deal to explore RE projects in Andhra

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed a deal with Andhra Pradesh to explore opportunities to develop up to 7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy — including solar, wind, and hybrid projects with or without storage solutions. It is likely to attract investments worth ₹49,000 crore, making it one of the largest renewable energy investments in the state.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday in Amaravati, marking a significant step towards advancing the state’s renewable energy ambitions.

This partnership aligns with the state’s vision to enhance its renewable energy portfolio and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable and green energy future.

Additionally, beyond contributing to Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy targets, this MoU will provide a boost to the local economy, foster skill development, and support livelihoods, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic growth of the state.

The proposed projects would be developed under Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, a landmark clean energy framework that aims for the state to develop over 160 GW of renewable energy, with an investment potential of ₹10 trillion.

Deepesh Nanda, chief executive officer and managing director, TPREL, said: “We are delighted to partner with the government of Andhra Pradesh in advancing the state’s clean energy journey. By leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology, this partnership will drive large-scale renewable adoption and contribute to India’s sustainability goals. Developing up to 7 GW of clean energy projects will further strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s position as a renewable energy hub and accelerate its transition towards a low-carbon economy.”

Nara Lokesh, minister of information technology, said: “We are pleased to welcome Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited in advancing Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy landscape. This collaboration marks a deepening of the long-standing relationship between the state and the Tata group. By fostering investments and innovation, we aim to accelerate clean energy deployment while ensuring long-term economic and environmental benefits for the state. We expect our landmark clean energy policy to generate investments of ₹10 trillion and 7.5 lakh jobs for the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

As part of the agreement, TPREL will conduct preliminary assessments, feasibility studies, and development activities to explore the viability of these projects. The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh will provide requisite support in terms of facilitation, site identification, and assistance in evacuation infrastructure.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy capacity while reinforcing TPREL’s commitment to supporting India’s clean energy mission, the company said.