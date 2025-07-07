Norges Bank supports ZEEL's preferential issue of convertible warrants

One of the largest shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, stated on its website on Monday that it will vote in favour of the company’s issuance of fully convertible warrants to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis.

As per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Government Pension Fund Global holds a 3.86 per cent stake as of the quarter ending 31 March. This announcement comes a few days before ZEEL’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which will be held on 10 July.

ALSO READ: Chandra, family to recover ₹1,300 cr in one year to fund investment in ZEEL This follows ZEEL’s earlier statement in its stock exchange filing that it intends to raise over ₹2,237 crore from the preferential issue of convertible warrants. In June, ZEEL’s board of directors approved the issuance of 169,503,400 fully convertible warrants at ₹132 per warrant to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis. These warrants are proposed to be allotted to Altilis Technologies and Sunbright Mauritius Investments, which are linked to the promoter group entities.