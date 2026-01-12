TCS sees continued headcount decline despite higher fresher intake

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, continued to see its headcount fall even as the company said it has doubled the intake of freshers.

For the third quarter of FY26, ending December 31, 2025, the company’s headcount was down by 11,151. TCS’ total headcount stood at 582,163, down from 593,314 in the preceding quarter.

TCS’ voluntary attrition for the quarter stood at 13.5 per cent, slightly higher than 13.3 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The degrowth in headcount this quarter was lower than what was seen in the second quarter of FY26. In the second quarter, the headcount decline was 19,755 employees.