Titagarh Rail acquires 40 acres of land for ₹126 cr in Bengal for expansion

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has secured a 40-acre land parcel on lease from the West Bengal government for ₹126 crore to boost production of Vande Bharat and metro coaches, the company announced in an exchange filing.

A 99-year lease agreement was formalised with the state on 12 July 2025, for a total consideration of ₹126.63 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems operates in the railways, shipbuilding, infrastructure, and defence sectors. It manufactures freight wagons, passenger and metro coaches, modular bridges, and defence equipment, offering solutions for both domestic and international markets.

The leased land, located in the mouzas of Kotrung and Bhadrakali, is adjacent to Titagarh’s current 34-acre plant in Uttarpara, making it a strategic addition to support the company's expansion efforts.

The newly acquired land will be used to develop additional production infrastructure, along with designated areas for forming, testing, and commissioning metro coaches and Vande Bharat train coaches. Titagarh also plans to set up a dedicated test track of sufficient length to ensure thorough performance and safety validation before the trains are delivered. Fundraising Earlier this week, the company announced plans to raise ₹200 crore through a preferential issue of warrants to promoters. The company plans to utilise the funds for strategic development, including investment in state-of-the-art plant and machinery to support manufacturing expansion. A portion of the funds will be allocated towards working capital, enhancing the company's ability to secure new orders. Additionally, investments will be made in advanced technology and automation to develop future-ready rail solutions.