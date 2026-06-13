TN pollution body flags alleged violations at Tata's iPhone components unit

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Tata Electronics' components factory for iPhone production over alleged discharge of wastewater from the unit into nearby agricultural land.

The notice warned that if the company fails to give any satisfactory explanation, the unit may be issued a closure notice, and other measures like stoppage of power supply will be considered. When contacted, a Tata Electronics official told Business Standard that it has "already responded to the notice, and is in compliance with the regulations".

Tata Electronics is a major stakeholder in Apple's plans to shift a considerable share of its production to India, as part of its China Plus One strategy. It is also the second-biggest supplier to Apple in South Asia after Taiwan's Foxconn.

The company was given a 15-day window to respond to the show-cause notice, from the date of its receipt. The notice was issued on May 15, but Business Standard could not confirm when the company received the letter. The plant is located at Ayyaranpalli Village in Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu. After receiving frequent complaints from the owner of an agricultural land adjacent to the unit, alleging that the unit was discharging wastewater into the open channel leading to a nearby lake and adjoining open land, the pollution regulator conducted multiple inspections between December 2025 and May 2026. The allegation also included storing wastewater within the premises in a pond-like structure, thereby affecting the nearby agricultural fields and contaminating the well water.