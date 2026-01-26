ToneTag bets sound waves will power next generation of digital payments

ToneTag is focused on leveraging its alliances with global brands such as MasterCard, Verifone, and Finacle as it expects to have reached 100 million customers by the end of this quarter. The company's technology is running live with major brands like Airtel, Freecharge, Amazon Pay, YesBank, ICICI Pockets, and Bank of Baroda.
The company has made over 3.1 million merchant devices contactless, and leading ATM manufacturers like Diebold, Hitachi, and NCR now support sound-based cash withdrawals.
India's digital payments market reached $6.83 billion in 2025 and is forecast to hit $33.5 billion by 2034 at a 16.1 per cent CAGR, fuelled by UPI and QR codes, according to industry estimates.