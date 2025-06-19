Crisil acquires minority stake in Online PSB Loans Ltd for ₹33 crore

Crisil, the provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions, has invested Rs 33.25 crore to acquire a minority stake in Online PSB Loans Ltd (OPL).
In December 2024, Crisil had announced its intention to invest.
OPL is a digital credit infrastructure company that develops and integrates advanced technologies, transforming the credit ecosystem through end-to-end automation, Crisil said in a regulatory filing.
The company facilitates ease of credit delivery to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail borrowers through unique analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning-based solutions, enabling faster credit decision making, it said.
OPL's offerings enable financial institutions to enhance their MSME lending infrastructure, it said.
The platform's existing group of shareholders include several prominent financial institutions, including public and private sector banks, credit bureaus and government organisations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)