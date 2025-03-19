Tribeca, Kundan Spaces to develop Rs 2,500 cr project under 'Trump' brand

Realty firm Tribeca Developers has partnered with Kundan Spaces to develop a Rs 2,500 crore worth commercial project 'Trump World Center' in Pune, marking the entry of US-based Trump Organisation in Indian commercial real estate.

Tribeca Developers and Kundan Spaces on Wednesday announced the launch of Trump World Center Pune.

"This new development marks The Trump Organisation's first foray into commercial real estate in India and will join the extensive portfolio of Trump residential properties in the region," said Tribeca Developers, who brought the Trump brand to India.

Trump-branded residential projects are being developed in Pune, Kolkata and Gurugram.

The 4.3-acre project is expected to generate sales exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Spanning over a decade, The Trump Organisation and Tribeca have partnered to bringing iconic properties, including residential and now commercial buildings all throughout India.

The project 'Trump World Center Pune' will span over 1.6 million (16 lakh) square feet, featuring two iconic glass towers with over 27 floors of office space.

"One tower will offer for-sale strata offices, while the other will provide larger leasable offices, catering to a range of business needs," the company said.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, remarked: "India has embraced the Trump brand with remarkable enthusiasm. After our successful collaboration on several iconic residential projects, we are proud to launch our first commercial development in India." Trump World Center Pune will set a new standard of sophistication and excellence, reflecting the same commitment to quality that defines Trump properties across the globe, said Eric.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said: "This is a defining moment not just for Tribeca, but for the evolution of commercial real estate in India. Trump World Center Pune is the culmination of years of vision and refinement, blending the Trump brand's unmatched prestige with Pune's ascent as a global business nucleus." India has become the Trump brand's largest market outside the US.

Ashish Jain, Managing Director of Kundan Spaces, said, "Pune is entering a new phase of commercial growth, and Trump World Center will be an integral part of this transformation." Tribeca Developers has a portfolio of 13 projects spanning 14 million square feet and valued at more than Rs 16,000 crore.