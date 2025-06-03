TVS Motor, Kadam Mobility partner to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers by FY26

TVS Motor Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kadam Mobility to deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).
The initiative aims to strengthen public electric mobility across metropolitan and Tier 1 cities throughout India.
Partnership to promote inclusive urban transport and clean mobility
Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our collaboration with Kadam Mobility reinforces our shared commitment to India’s electric transition and inclusive urban mobility. The TVS King EV MAX is well-suited to support Kadam Mobility’s mission of enabling clean last-mile and passenger mobility for everyone in need.”
The phased deployment will begin with pilot zones in the second quarter of FY26 and will expand to include additional routes and vehicles over time. The initiative is also expected to support employment generation, with a focus on engaging women and underrepresented groups.
TVS King EV MAX to support future-ready livelihoods
The TVS King EV MAX features a range of 179 kilometres, Bluetooth connectivity via TVS SmartXonnect, fast charging, and a high-capacity design. These vehicles will be integrated into Kadam Mobility’s existing ecosystem, which includes electric vehicle operations, charging infrastructure, and training for drivers.
Anubhav Swara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kadam Mobility, said, “This collaboration marks a major step toward our goal of scaling clean mobility infrastructure while empowering thousands of drivers with future-ready livelihoods. We are excited to deploy 500 electric vehicles as part of this vision.”
Kadam Mobility enters passenger services with EV fleet
The agreement also marks Kadam Mobility’s entry into shared and passenger mobility services, expanding beyond its current delivery fleet operations.
The deployment of the TVS King EV MAX vehicles will support the company’s growth in urban transport services. The initial batch is scheduled for rollout in June 2025.