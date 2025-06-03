Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / TVS Motor, Kadam Mobility partner to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers by FY26

TVS Motor, Kadam Mobility partner to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers by FY26

TVS Motor and Kadam Mobility have signed an MoU to deploy 500 electric three-wheelers across metro and Tier 1 cities, supporting clean public mobility and inclusive employment

TVS

TVS(Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kadam Mobility to deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).
 
The initiative aims to strengthen public electric mobility across metropolitan and Tier 1 cities throughout India.
 
Partnership to promote inclusive urban transport and clean mobility 
Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our collaboration with Kadam Mobility reinforces our shared commitment to India’s electric transition and inclusive urban mobility. The TVS King EV MAX is well-suited to support Kadam Mobility’s mission of enabling clean last-mile and passenger mobility for everyone in need.”
   
The phased deployment will begin with pilot zones in the second quarter of FY26 and will expand to include additional routes and vehicles over time. The initiative is also expected to support employment generation, with a focus on engaging women and underrepresented groups. 

Also Read

Kia Syros

Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May

K N Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Company

Two-wheeler sales to sustain growth momentum in FY26: TVS Motor CEO

Markets

India-UK FTA: Trading strategies for Tata Motors, textiles, liquor stocks

TVS

TVS Motor reports 16% sales growth in April, two-wheelers see 15% rise

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor shares fall over 4% post Q4 results; should you buy the dip?

 
TVS King EV MAX to support future-ready livelihoods 
The TVS King EV MAX features a range of 179 kilometres, Bluetooth connectivity via TVS SmartXonnect, fast charging, and a high-capacity design. These vehicles will be integrated into Kadam Mobility’s existing ecosystem, which includes electric vehicle operations, charging infrastructure, and training for drivers.
 
Anubhav Swara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kadam Mobility, said, “This collaboration marks a major step toward our goal of scaling clean mobility infrastructure while empowering thousands of drivers with future-ready livelihoods. We are excited to deploy 500 electric vehicles as part of this vision.”
 
Kadam Mobility enters passenger services with EV fleet 
The agreement also marks Kadam Mobility’s entry into shared and passenger mobility services, expanding beyond its current delivery fleet operations.
 
The deployment of the TVS King EV MAX vehicles will support the company’s growth in urban transport services. The initial batch is scheduled for rollout in June 2025. 
 

More From This Section

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Industries receives $33 billion buyout offer from group companies

PremiumElectric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

Global majors keen to make electric cars in India; Elon Musk's Tesla quiet

PremiumCars, auto industry

Car exports zoom even as domestic sales stall; Maruti eyes 50% share

PremiumTwo wheelers

Two-wheeler majors bounce back with strong double-digit growth in May

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Govt cuts EV import tax for firms investing in local manufacturing

Topics : TVS Motor Company automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon