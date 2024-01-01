Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor Company posts 25% jump in sales at 301,898 units in Dec

TVS Motor Company posts 25% jump in sales at 301,898 units in Dec

Motorcycle sales rose by 19 per cent to 1,48,049 units last month as compared to 1,24,705 units in December 2022, while scooter clocked sales of 1,03,167 units as against 76,766 units in Dec 2022

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 33 per cent at 2,14,988 units in December 2023 as against 1,61,369 units in December 2022.
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 25 per cent rise in total dispatches at 3,01,898 units in December 2023.

The company had sold a total of 2,42,012 units in December 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Two-wheelers sales were at 2,90,064 units in December 2023 as compared to 2,27,666 units in the same month last year, up 27 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 33 per cent at 2,14,988 units in December 2023 as against 1,61,369 units in December 2022.

Motorcycle sales rose by 19 per cent to 1,48,049 units last month as compared to 1,24,705 units in December 2022, while scooter clocked sales of 1,03,167 units as against 76,766 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 34 per cent.

TVS Motor Co said it sold 11,232 units of iQube electric scooter in December 2023 as against sales of 11,071 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales were at 11,834 units last month as compared to 14,346 units in December 2022, it added.

Total exports were at 85,391 units in December 2023 as compared to 79,402 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Next Story